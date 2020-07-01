Blue Manicures On Instagram

In case you haven't been paying attention to your calendar (no judgement, time is confusing right now), let us be the first to tell you: The Fourth of July is just four days away. Whether you expertly coordinated the holiday with your summer PTO and have kicked off your holiday weekend early, or you're still weighing your stay-at-home options, Independence Day means an extra blissful summer day off of work — and that in and of itself is worth celebrating.

In the spirit, we're recommending a fresh red, white, and blue manicure. In part because it's festive, but mostly because the stars, nautical stripes, and glitter accents make for the cutest nail art you'll wear all summer. Beyond standard bright-red polish, we've scoured Instagram and compiled a guide to chic and unique Fourth of July nail looks to give you ample inspiration for this week's DIY mani.

If you fall back on your standard red or blue polish, add a few white stars — yes, stickers count — to create a fresh design, like this one out of L.A.'s Olive & June salon.

A sheer dusting of gold pearlescent powder and an accent decal, like this example from Paintbucket Salon in Brooklyn, and all of a sudden your classic red manicure feels extra festive.

For this look inspired by nail pro Alaina Gul, you'll need red, white, and blue polishes, a skinny nail-art brush to create the stripes, and a top coat with a touch of shimmer.

You can spot a cool NYC girl on the beach by her minimalist manicure — like this diagonal color play, courtesy of Manhattan's trendy Paintbox studio.

Polka-dotted fingernails are fun and festive no matter the occasion, but editorial nail artist Alicia Torello shows how to make them semi-patriotic with a red, beige, and blue colorway.

If you order a pack of press-on star decals now — the silver 3D kind, as seen on nail artist Betina Goldstein — they'll be at your door just in time for the Fourth.

Try a milky nude base with bright red and blue accents. Then, make like content creator Samantha Marie and find yourself a spot on the hammock.

Torello shows a double French tip with baby blue and deep red layered together is chic and understated.

Elevate your classic white manicure with blue and red stripes — and pair it with denim cut-offs, like nail artist Taryn Granados.

Technically it's not red, white, or blue, but this metallic foil ombré tip by Paintbox is an obvious take on Fourth of July sparklers.

We're calling this the tidal take on the Fourth of July mani — perfect whether you'll be spending your day near the beach or in your own backyard.

