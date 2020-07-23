Disney Bans Eating & Drinking While Walking

Los visitantes usan máscaras para asistir al día oficial de reapertura del Magic Kingdom en Walt Disney World en Lake Buena Vista, Florida, el sábado 11 de julio de 2020. Disney abrió dos parques de Florida, Magic Kingdom y Animal Kingdom, el sábado con protocolos de capacidad y seguridad limitadas en respuesta a la pandemia de coronavirus. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

After a much-criticized reopening in mid-July that was followed by a record spike in COVID-19 cases, Orlando, Florida’s Disney World remains open. The park is now working out ways to stay open for business while keeping visitors, workers, and the larger community safe amid a roaring pandemic.

Currently, all four Walt Disney World theme parks are open and so are some hotels, with limited capacity and added measures. The park’s website recently updates its mask policy: “You may remove your face covering while actively eating or drinking, but you should be stationary and maintain appropriate physical distancing.” Eating and walking are no longer allowed.

If you’ve recently flown Delta or Virgin Airlines, you’ve likely come across alcohol or food and beverage bans that aim to reduce the number of occasions passengers remove their masks. Disney World is now taking similar measures with this new eating and walking ban.

Yet so much of the Disney World experience is about seeing and doing as much as you can, with so many of the available and popular foods — like turkey legs — sold ideal for consuming while exploring. It raises concerns over the practicality and sustainability of such a practice — people likely envision their day at Disney World consisting of walking around and tasting all the delights the park has to offer, not alternating between the two activities. If people are committed to traveling to an amusement park at the height of a pandemic, a ban on eating while walking can only be so effective.

