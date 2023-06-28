Hollywood Actor Kevin Spacey Faces Trial in London for Sexual Assault

This article was last updated on June 28, 2023

Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey is on trial in London for sexual assault charges

Kevin Spacey, a two-time Oscar-winning actor, is set to stand trial in London in the coming weeks for criminal charges brought against him by four men. The accusations include allegations of sexual assault and sex without consent. If convicted, Spacey could face a prison sentence. The American actor denies all the charges against him.

Today, with significant media attention, the 63-year-old actor reported to the court in London. He walked past the cameras without responding to journalists’ questions.

Spacey expressed hopes of acquittal earlier this month in an interview with German publication, Zeit Magazin, in an attempt to revive his film career. After a long hiatus from acting, Spacey has recently secured a few film roles, including in the Italian film “The Man Who Drew God.”

House of Cards

Spacey’s extensive film career came to an abrupt end in 2017 due to allegations of sexual misconduct. He gained recognition with roles in 90s films such as “Glengarry Glen Ross,” “L.A. Confidential,” and “The Usual Suspects.” He won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the latter. In 1999, he won an Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his role in “American Beauty.”

More recently, Spacey became known for his portrayal of Frank Underwood in the successful Netflix series, “House of Cards.” Following the allegations, Netflix decided to sever ties with Spacey and concluded the sixth season without his involvement.

MeToo Movement

Last year, Spacey was acquitted by a court jury in a case brought against him by fellow actor Anthony Rapp. Rapp was the first to come forward with accusations against Spacey in 2017 during the rise of the #MeToo movement.

Rapp claimed that Spacey had sexually assaulted him against his will at a party in 1986, when Rapp was 14 years old and Spacey was 26. The jury determined that there was insufficient evidence to support Rapp’s claim, and they rejected his request for $40 billion in damages.

London Theatre

Over the next four weeks, a jury in London will hear twelve charges dating from 2004 to 2015 when Spacey served as the artistic director of the Old Vic Theater in the British capital.

The men who filed the lawsuit are now in their thirties and forties. Spacey has posted bail and is currently free to await the case.

