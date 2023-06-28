Life Goes On and On for Frankie Valli

This article was last updated on June 28, 2023

Frankie has already been married and divorced three times- he says that his constant touring and performing is what ended his marriages. Incredibly, he started back in 1962 when The Four Seasons song Sherry hit #1 on the charts – the diminutive singer (5’5″) has been working nonstop ever since.

Frankie is 89 now and STILL touring – he’s singing at the Hard Rock Live in Las Vegas this week! After a 16-year friendship, he married marketing executive Jackie Jacobs, 60, in a no-frills wedding in Las Vegas, while his song Can’t Take My Eyes off of You played and he sang along.

Jon Hamm and Frankie Valli: Unexpected Wedding Bells

Marriages and Touring: The Two Defining Factors

Frankie Valli, the renowned lead singer of The Four Seasons, has always been clear about his disinterest in getting married. However, this week has brought a surprising change of heart for the 89-year-old musician. After three divorces, Valli admits that his constant touring and performing were major contributing factors to the end of his previous marriages.

Since 1962, when The Four Seasons’ hit song “Sherry” reached number one on the charts, Frankie Valli has been working tirelessly in the music industry. Considering his compact stature of 5’5″, audiences and fans have been in awe of his powerful voice and stage presence. Even at the age of 89, Valli continues to tour, delighting crowds with his timeless hits.

Still Going Strong

Despite his age, Frankie Valli shows no signs of slowing down. This week, he is scheduled to perform at the Hard Rock Live in Las Vegas. His unwavering dedication to his craft is truly admirable, and fans are ecstatic to have the opportunity to see him perform live.

A Surprising Wedding: Frankie Valli Ties the Knot

Considered a confirmed bachelor, Frankie Valli shocked the world by marrying marketing executive Jackie Jacobs. The couple, who had been friends for 16 years, opted for a low-key wedding ceremony in Las Vegas.

As Valli and Jacobs exchanged their vows, the familiar tunes of “Can’t Take My Eyes off of You” filled the venue. A touching and heartfelt moment, the iconic singer even sang along to his own hit song, further enhancing the sentimental atmosphere.

Love Prevails

Frankie Valli’s decision to marry at this stage in his life demonstrates that love can find us at unexpected times. Despite his past experiences with marriage, he has opened his heart once again and found happiness with Jacobs. The couple’s long-standing friendship serves as a strong foundation for their relationship, which has now taken a deeper and more meaningful turn.

Support and Well-Wishes

As news of Frankie Valli’s wedding spreads, fans from around the world are pouring in their support and well-wishes for the newlyweds. Social media platforms have been flooded with messages of congratulations and admiration for Valli’s incredible career and his newfound love.

With both Jon Hamm and Frankie Valli surprising the world with their recent weddings, it goes to show that life is full of unexpected twists and turns. And for these two talented individuals, love has found its way into their lives against all odds.

