This article was last updated on August 4, 2023

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Andrew Tate is no longer under house arrest, but must remain in Bucharest

Andrew Tate is no longer under house arrest. The court ruled that the influencer can leave his home again, but must still remain in the Romanian capital Bucharest pending the trial against him. He is suspected of human trafficking and rape.

Arrested and Under House Arrest

Tate was arrested in December along with his brother and two Romanian women. They were in prison until the end of March. They were then placed under house arrest by the court. They are now allowed to leave their homes, but must remain in Bucharest and the surrounding district of Ilfov.

In addition, the four must regularly report to the police and are not allowed to have any contact with the alleged victims. This measure applies until at least October 2.

Charges and Denial of Guilt

The foursome were officially charged in June with human trafficking, rape and founding a criminal organization that exploited women. They all claim to be innocent.

According to prosecutors, the brothers sexually exploited seven women. The men allegedly misled the women by promising them relationships and marriages.

Pending Trial

A judge now has 60 days to inspect the files. While this is ongoing, the lawsuit cannot begin.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.