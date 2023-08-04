Ukrainian Drone Attack Damages Russian Warship in Novorossiysk Port

This article was last updated on August 4, 2023

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Ukrainian Naval Drone Targets Russian Warship

Attack aims to demonstrate Russia’s vulnerability

A Ukrainian naval drone attack severely damaged a Russian warship in the port of Novorossiysk. The targeted ship, the Olenegorski Gornjak, was struck by a floating drone carrying 450 kilograms of TNT. Although there are no details about casualties, it is reported that 100 crew members were on board at the time of the attack.

Images of the aftermath show the ship listing heavily, indicating significant damage caused by the explosion. The attack is believed to have been carried out by the Ukrainian navy and the SBU security service.

The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the attack but made no mention of any damage, stating that the Russian Navy successfully repelled the attack using two naval drones that were subsequently destroyed. However, reports from military bloggers suggest that one compartment on the ship’s port side has leaked. It is speculated that a flying reconnaissance drone from NATO may have guided the Ukrainian naval drone to its target.

Ukraine’s Motives for the Attack

Retired General Mart de Kruif speculates that Ukraine’s attack on the Olenegorski Gornjak serves multiple purposes. Firstly, it aims to demonstrate that the Russian armed forces are not safe anywhere, thereby inflicting a psychological blow on Russia. This attack follows recent drone attacks on bridges leading to Crimea and Moscow.

In addition, the attack is likely a response to a cancelled grain deal. Russia’s threat to inspect neutral ships using naval vessels prompted Ukraine to retaliate by targeting Russian warships. By doing so, Ukraine aims to show that Russia will pay a price for its actions.

Tensions in the Black Sea region have been escalating since Russia withdrew from the grain deal with Ukraine last month. In retaliation, Russia has conducted multiple drone and missile attacks on Ukrainian ports and grain silos.

Russian Warship’s Importance in Novorossiysk Port

Impact on oil and grain transportation

Novorossiysk Port plays a crucial role in global oil and grain transportation. Nearly two percent of all oil transported worldwide passes through this port, along with a significant volume of Russian grain. Following the attack, shipping traffic in the Black Sea port was temporarily halted, causing disruptions to the movement of goods.

The attack on the Olenegorski Gornjak highlights the vulnerability of important Russian assets and infrastructure in the region. Ukraine’s ability to carry out such an operation demonstrates its determination to challenge Russia’s dominance and disrupt its operations.

Challenges and Implications of Drone Attacks

General de Kruif highlights the complexities involved in executing a drone attack. Such operations require extensive planning over weeks or even months, taking into account factors such as potential Russian interference with the drones’ guidance systems and the need to avoid civilian casualties.

Ukraine’s successful execution of the attack underscores the increasing use of drones in modern warfare, particularly in unconventional tactics. As conflicts evolve, warfare is no longer confined to traditional battlefields but extends into deeper inland territories.

The swift dissemination of images following the attack indicates Ukraine’s desire to showcase its capabilities to the world. By doing so, Ukraine signals that it possesses the means to challenge and disrupt Russia’s military operations, leading to increased tensions and a heightened sense of insecurity within the region.

The Ukrainian drone attack serves as a reminder that no country is invulnerable to such acts. Nations must adapt their defense strategies to address the growing threat posed by drone warfare, both in terms of defense against attacks and in countering the propaganda and psychological impact of such actions.

Conclusion

The Ukrainian drone attack on the Olenegorski Gornjak highlights Ukraine’s determination to challenge Russia’s dominance and disrupt its operations. This attack not only demonstrates Ukraine’s military capabilities but also aims to inflict psychological damage on Russia by targeting its assets and infrastructure.

As tensions in the Black Sea region escalate, it is crucial for countries to reassess their defense strategies and adapt to new forms of warfare, such as the use of drones. The successful execution of the attack emphasizes the need for increased vigilance and preparedness to counter emerging threats.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.