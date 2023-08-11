This article was last updated on August 11, 2023

Justin Trudeau – Family Privacy vs. Narcissism

When Canada’s Prime Minister and his wife announced the end of their marriage on August 2, 2023 , this is what Justin Trudeau posted on his Instagram account:

When the announcement was made, I could fully understand why the Trudeaus appeared to be taking action to prevent and protect their children from being used as political pawns.

Then, one would wonder why this was posted on Justin’s Instagram account on August 6, 2023, posing with his oldest son Xavier:

And, as though the backlash from that posting wasn’t enough, here’s what he posted on August 8, 2023, posing with his daughter Ella:

Apparently, narcissism won out over privacy.

Narcissists gonna narcissist no matter what the costs are to their families. Apparently, in Trudeau’s world, you can have your cake and eat it too.

