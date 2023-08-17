Meghan Markle Admiration for Tattoos

This article was last updated on August 17, 2023

The Royal Couple’s Plan

The news of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry considering tattoos has caused quite a stir in the Royal family. While tattoos are not typically associated with the image of the British Royal family, the couple is determined to make this personal choice. Despite the potential backlash, they have decided to opt for discreet tattoos that will only be visible in intimate settings.

Inspiration from Doria Ragland

Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, who shares a close bond with her daughter, already has a beautiful floral tattoo on her arm. This has inspired Meghan to express her creativity through body art as well. It is clear that Meghan values her mother’s influence and sees this as a meaningful way to honor their connection.

Meghan’s Admiration for Tattoos

Meghan Markle has always had an appreciation for tattoos, even before her marriage to Prince Harry. In the past, she has spoken about her admiration for people who use tattoos as a form of self-expression. Now, she wants to take that step herself and showcase her individuality.

Matching Tattoos

As a symbol of their love and commitment, Meghan and Harry have decided to get matching tattoos. This is a common practice among couples, and it is no surprise that the royal couple is following suit. They believe that getting a tattoo together will further solidify their bond.

Choosing Discretion

Despite their desire for tattoos, Meghan and Harry are aware of the expectations placed upon them as members of the Royal family. They understand that visible tattoos may not align with their royal responsibilities and image.

Tattoo Placement

The insider reveals that Meghan and Harry plan to get their tattoos in discreet locations on their bodies. They have chosen spots that will remain hidden unless they are in a private setting, such as their bedroom. This way, they can maintain their public image while still embracing this personal form of expression.

Harry’s Rebel Nature

Prince Harry, known for his rebellious spirit and non-conformity, is particularly enthusiastic about the idea of getting a tattoo. He has always challenged traditional norms and expectations, and this decision is just another manifestation of his individuality.

A New Chapter in Royal Tattoo Culture?

Meghan and Harry’s decision to get tattoos may spark a change in the perception of body art within the Royal family. Traditionally, tattoos have been considered unconventional and not befitting of the Royal image. However, as the younger generation takes on more prominent roles, they may bring a fresh perspective on what it means to be a member of the monarchy.

