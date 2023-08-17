Sifan Hassan runs three distances in Budapest and hunts for a unique World Cup trilogy

This article was last updated on August 17, 2023

Sifan Hassan to Compete in Three Distances at World Athletics Championships

Sifan Hassan aims to replicate her success at the Olympic Games in Tokyo

World-renowned athlete Sifan Hassan recently announced her decision to compete in three different distances at the upcoming World Athletics Championships in Budapest. The Dutch athlete will participate in the 1,500, 5,000, and 10,000 meters, aiming to achieve a unique feat similar to her performance at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

A Busy Schedule Awaits Hassan in Budapest

Hassan’s decision has resulted in a demanding and hectic schedule for the World Cup, which commences on Saturday. On the opening day, she will participate in the preliminary rounds of the 1,500 meters, followed by the medal race for the 10,000 meters in the evening.

“My dream is to medal in all three distances. But if I have given everything and I finish fifth, then so be it,”

Hassan expressed her ambitions during a press conference held on Thursday, emphasizing her desire to win medals in all three distances.

Breaking Records with a Unique Achievement

Should Hassan succeed in reaching the podium in all three distances, she will become the first athlete in history to achieve this remarkable feat at a World Cup. At the Tokyo Olympic Games, she secured a gold medal in the 5,000 and 10,000 meters, while also earning a bronze in the 1,500 meters.

Previous World Cup Success for Hassan

Hassan has already showcased her talent at the World Cup, having won three medals throughout her career. She secured a bronze medal in the 1,500 meters during the 2017 event and later became the world champion in the 5,000 and 10,000 meters in Doha two years later. However, she did not compete for medals in the last World Cup in Eugene, USA, as she was still recovering from an extended period of rest.

No Decision Yet on Participation in Paris Games

Exploring Opportunities for Future Competitions

While Hassan sets her sights on the World Championships in Budapest, her plans for the Games in Paris next year remain undecided. With the option to compete in multiple events or solely focus on the marathon, she will make a decision closer to 2024.

Marathon vs. Track Competitions

Although Hassan recently achieved a sensational victory in her debut marathon in London, she has chosen to prioritize track events in Budapest. The demands of participating in both track events and the marathon during a tournament are virtually impossible to balance.

Sifan Hassan’s pursuit of a unique World Cup trilogy in Budapest has garnered attention from both enthusiasts and fellow athletes. With her remarkable achievements and relentless drive, Hassan continues to make her mark in the world of athletics.

