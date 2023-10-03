Martin McSKIMMING Obituary

This article was last updated on October 3, 2023

MARTIN SHORE McSKIMMING 1944 – 2023 Lizanne Bertrand is devastated to announce the passing of her beloved Martin, best friend and greatest love, on September 12th, after a very sudden illness in Paris, France. Martin leaves behind so many.

He was the youngest son of Jack and Jeanette (both deceased), and is survived by his dearly loved Lizanne, his partner of 40 years; his brother Lawrence; and was the treasured uncle to nieces Janeen (Scott), Keren (Pete), Zoe and Polly in New Zealand, and Amalia Pontikos and nephew Nicholas Pontikos of Toronto.

Martin was born in Invercargill, New Zealand in 1944, but was also a proud Canadian. He came to Toronto in the early 1970s as an accountant, but wanted to have his own business. He founded the now famous Hemingway’s Restaurant in Yorkville, Toronto in 1980, which was originally licensed to serve only 80 people. And now, with multiple patios, it is licensed to serve over 500 . . . It’s become an institution!

His attention to detail, his management skills, dedication, and gregarious nature led to Hemingway’s becoming one of the most successful Bar Restaurants in Toronto, now 43 years later. He created an ambience which made every customer feel they were his friend. He always maintained the culture of his New Zealand roots, which was an endearing feature of the Restaurant. He’s that guy over there with the ponytail, people would say of Martin. He could be seen cleaning tables, picking things up off the floor, pulling beer, or just chatting with the regulars and making new friends. Many New Zealand events were held every year at Hemingway’s, including New Zealand/Waitangi Day, as well as many fundraisers, one in particular that helped with the earthquake in Christchurch.

His quiet generosity to others was also indicative of the man he was. Many of Martin’s customers have had their children work there under his tutelage and have, themselves, become friends of Uncle “Marty,” Mcsheep, Uncle M, and Skimmer. Martin also loved his sports; he skied regularly, followed motor sports (especially Formula 1), sailing, the America’s Cup, fly fishing and, of course, Rugby, being a staunch fan of his beloved All Blacks, while he also sponsored local rugby in the community. He was a collector of cars, but had little time to drive them all as he was always on the move.

He was doing what he loved best when he fell ill in France, at the Rugby World Cup, meeting friends and watching rugby. Martin lived life to the fullest, and travelled extensively with Lizanne. He leaves so many friends around the world, and was renowned for his warmth, particularly at their main haunts, Queenstown, New Zealand, Sun Valley, Idaho, Eleuthera, Bahamas, and Toronto. People were not surprised when others would walk up to him anywhere in the world and greet him. Martin was a valued friend to many and will be missed by everyone who knew him.

He will surely be remembered for his enduring strength of character, his kindness, and the mark he left on the lives of those he touched. His door was always open and welcoming; he offered support to his staff, family and friends, whether it was money or advice; and he was constantly available 24/7. What a life. What a legacy. What a legend. May he rest in peace, having left an indelible impact on this world. Such a great man, gone too soon, but never to be forgotten.

A celebration of Martin’s life will be held from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Monday, November 13th at Hemingway’s in Yorkville, 142 Cumberland Street, Toronto. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.

