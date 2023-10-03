Sjinkie Knegt passed over for World Cup selection

This article was last updated on October 3, 2023

Knegt not selected for World Cup race

Sjinkie Knegt, the four-time world champion in short track speed skating, has been left out of the Dutch selection for the first World Cup race of the season in Montreal. Knegt, who has been struggling to regain his top form after a fire accident in 2019, did not perform well at the National Championships and the Dutch Open, leading to his exclusion from the team.

This is the first time that the 34-year-old athlete has not been selected for the season opener based on his sporting performance. Despite the setback, Knegt remains determined and optimistic, stating that there will be plenty of opportunities for him to prove himself throughout the year.

Knegt’s ultimate goal for this year is the World Cup in Ahoy, which will take place in March 2024. He acknowledges that he needs to work on his endurance on the ice and vows to continue training hard to improve his performance.

‘Sjinkie must be given more substance’

National coach Niels Kerstholt agrees that Knegt needs to improve and believes that he can make a comeback in the second part of the season if he continues to work hard. Kerstholt emphasizes the importance of providing Knegt with more substance, suggesting that he needs to maintain his performance consistently over an extended period of time.

Dutch men’s selection for World Cup race

The Dutch men’s selection for the upcoming World Cup race in Montreal includes Jens van ‘t Wout, Teun Boer, Kay Huisman, Friso Emons, Itzhak de Laat, and Melle van ‘t Wout. Knegt, on the other hand, will be participating in the Shanghai Trophy, a second-level tournament in China, to regain his form and reenter the international circuit.

Focus on Xandra Velzeboer in the women’s selection

Among the women, the spotlight is on Xandra Velzeboer. The 22-year-old athlete, who is also a biology student, has emerged as a strong competitor to Suzanne Schulting, the reigning Olympic champion. Velzeboer will be joined by Selma Poutsma, Yara van Kerkhof, Michelle Velzeboer, Diede van Oorschot, and the young Angel Daleman in the Dutch selection for the World Cup race.

Absence of Schulting

Suzanne Schulting, the three-time Olympic champion, will not be participating in the World Cup race in Montreal. She had a different preparation for the season due to physical exhaustion but is on her way back to full form. National coach Kerstholt expresses satisfaction with the selected athletes but raises concerns about the depth of the women’s team. He acknowledges the need to develop more talent and ensure a strong backup in case of injuries.

