Barack Obama Upset by Photo of Daughter Malia Smoking

This article was last updated on October 9, 2023

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Former President Barack Obama wants his daughter Malia to get hypnotized. The 25-year-old former First Daughter was photographed smoking a cigarette while running errands in Los Angeles, and her father wasn't happy. Barack struggled for years with his addiction to cigarettes and finally kicked the habit, thanks to a pricey hypnotist recommended by none other than Oprah Winfrey. According to our source, Barack offered to shell out the $25,000 if Malia agrees to get hypnotized to stop smoking, but she has not taken her father up on the offer…yet.

Barack Obama, the 44th President of the United States, has been very open about his struggle with cigarette addiction. In the past, he has spoken about how smoking cigarettes was a difficult habit to break. However, with determination and the help of a hypnotist, he was able to quit smoking.

Oprah Winfrey’s Recommendation

Oprah Winfrey, a close friend of Barack Obama, was instrumental in helping him overcome his addiction to cigarettes. She recommended a hypnotist who had helped her overcome her own personal struggles. This hypnotist, known for his high success rates, helped Barack break free from his nicotine addiction.

Malia Obama Photographed Smoking

Malia Obama, the eldest daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama, was recently photographed smoking a cigarette while running errands in Los Angeles. The photo went viral, causing concern among her family and supporters. Barack Obama, in particular, was upset by the image of his daughter engaging in a habit he had worked so hard to quit.

Barack’s Offer to Pay for Hypnosis

According to a reliable source, Barack Obama has offered to pay $25,000 for Malia to get hypnotized in order to stop smoking. The former President is willing to do whatever it takes to help his daughter kick the habit and lead a healthier lifestyle. However, it is unclear if Malia has accepted her father’s offer at this time.

Malia’s Decision

Malia Obama is currently in the process of deciding whether or not to take her father up on his offer to pay for hypnosis. Quitting smoking is a personal choice that ultimately requires the individual to be ready and willing to make the necessary changes.

Support from Family and Friends

Regardless of her decision, Malia Obama can rely on the support of her family and friends. Breaking free from addiction is not easy, but with a strong support system, it becomes more achievable. The Obama family and their close friends will undoubtedly be there to support Malia no matter what choice she makes.

Conclusion

Barack Obama’s offer to pay for hypnosis for his daughter Malia, who was recently photographed smoking, highlights the former President’s determination to support her in overcoming addiction. While the decision ultimately lies with Malia, the love and support she receives from her family and friends will undoubtedly play a crucial role in her journey to a healthier lifestyle.

