Meghan and Harry’s Real Estate Search in Los Angeles

This article was last updated on October 10, 2023

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…We were first to tell you that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were real estate shopping in Malibu (TMZ reported it months later) and now we will be the first to give you an update.

Maintaining the Montecito Compound, Exploring L.A. Condos

Meg and Harry have decided to keep their Montecito compound instead of relocating to Malibu, but they’re now looking at condos in the most LUXURIOUS and high-security buildings in Los Angeles.

This includes the residences at The Four Seasons in Beverly Hills and The Pendry residences on the Sunset Strip. Both properties are adjacent to 5-star hotels so residents get all those delicious hotel amenities like 24-hour room service, concierge, and laundry.

The sociable couple is looking for a pied-a-terre where they can rest their heads after nights out in Los Angeles, and their budget is around $10 million.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.