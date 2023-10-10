Now the World Cup of rugby begins

This article was last updated on October 10, 2023

We are down to the last eight, the feature event next Saturday and sudden death.

It’s been a good World Cup with tier 2 teams showing their improvement. Portugal defeating Fiji was a pleasant surprise.

The matchups are huge!

New Zealand, All Blacks taking on the might of Ireland next Saturday.

Ireland have some injuries, but will have a strong side. New Zealand has been waiting for this clash and could get a close win.

Can wales get past a strong Argentina side remains to be seen.

I feel Argentina will defeat Wales and that will be the end of the road for the Welsh.

On Sunday England, take on an improved Fiji side.

England will be too strong and that will be the end for Fiji.

The Big clash and feature game is South Africa versus hosts France.

Both teams have been in-form it’s a close one to call but South Africa should sneak by

Setting up the semi finals the following week.

