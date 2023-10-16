Japan Airlines – Calculations with Sumo Wrestlers Lead to Extra Flight

This article was last updated on October 16, 2023

Flight Schedule Disrupted by Sumo Wrestlers

Japan Airlines faced a disruption in their flight schedule last week when a group of sumo wrestlers needed to travel to an event on the island of Amami Oshima. With each wrestler weighing approximately 120 kilos, the airline was concerned that the planes originally booked would exceed their weight limit, leading them to arrange an extra flight on Thursday, as reported by Japanese media.

Initially, the sumo wrestlers had booked seats on two flights departing from Haneda Airport and Itami Airport. Japan Airlines typically accounts for around 165 passengers who weigh approximately 70 kilos each when calculating the aircraft’s weight capacity. This calculation ensures that enough fuel can be carried without exceeding the limits. However, with the sumo wrestlers and the required amount of fuel on board, the planes would have exceeded their weight limits. Consequently, Japan Airlines made the decision to arrange an additional flight from Haneda Airport.

The Arrangement of the Extra Flight

Fourteen sumo wrestlers were requested to fly from Itami Airport to Haneda Airport, where they boarded the additional flight. In total, 27 passengers flew from Haneda Airport. Japan Airlines stated that adding an extra flight is a rare occurrence and is only done to avoid exceeding the weight limit of an aircraft.

Sumo Wrestlers Participate in Special National Athletic Meet Sumo Competition

The sumo wrestlers were traveling to participate in the Special National Athletic Meet Sumo Competition, which concluded yesterday. In anticipation of their return journey, a special flight had also been arranged.

Implications for Japan Airlines

The incident involving the sumo wrestlers highlights the unique challenges airlines face when accommodating passengers of different weights. Japan Airlines had to quickly adapt and find a solution to ensure the safety and comfort of all passengers while adhering to weight restrictions.

In the future, airlines may need to reconsider their weight calculations and the capacity of their aircraft to better accommodate passengers with diverse body types. This incident serves as a reminder for airlines worldwide to be prepared for unforeseen circumstances and make necessary arrangements to avoid disruptions to their flight schedules.

While the sumo wrestlers’ journey may have caused a minor inconvenience for Japan Airlines, it also highlights the unique cultural aspects and traditions that the airline must navigate as the national carrier of Japan. Japan Airlines has a responsibility to cater to the needs of various passenger groups, including sumo wrestlers who frequently travel for competitions and events.

Conclusion

Japan Airlines had to think on its feet and arrange an extra flight to accommodate a group of sumo wrestlers who were participating in a special event. The airline carefully considered weight restrictions and the comfort of all passengers, ultimately ensuring a smooth journey for everyone involved. This incident serves as a reminder of the diverse challenges airlines face and the importance of flexibility and adaptability in providing exceptional service.

