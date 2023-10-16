Israel Evacuates Kibbutzim Near Lebanon, but What Are They?

This article was last updated on October 16, 2023

Israel Makes Plans to Evacuate Kibbutzim Near Lebanese Border

Israel is taking proactive measures by planning to evacuate 28 villages within a 2 kilometer radius of the Lebanese border due to safety concerns. In addition to these villages, the kibbutzim of Rosh Hanikra, Hanita, and Malkia are also being evacuated. But what exactly are kibbutzim and why are they being evacuated?

Originally, a kibbutz was a small agricultural community where people lived and worked together. These communal settlements were established as an experiment in the early 20th century, even before the state of Israel existed. The concept was founded by Jews from Eastern Europe who sought to escape poverty and develop the land they considered their homeland.

These pioneering kibbutzim proved to be successful ventures. By the time Israel was established in 1948, there were already more than two hundred kibbutzim in existence. These communities were home to approximately 65,000 residents. The kibbutzim played a crucial role in driving Israel’s agricultural industry, making it a vital component of the country’s economy.

What Makes Kibbutzim Different?

One of the defining characteristics of a kibbutz is its collective way of life. Within a kibbutz, community members share everything. This includes not only land and physical resources but also responsibilities and decision-making authority.

Collective Living and Equality

Residents of a kibbutz jointly own the land and property belonging to the community. This collective ownership structure ensures that resources are shared equally among the members. It is an attempt to create a society where everyone has access to the same opportunities and benefits.

In addition to equal resource distribution, kibbutzim typically practice collective decision-making. Important matters are discussed and decided upon by the entire community, allowing for a sense of democratic participation and a commitment to the collective’s best interests.

Work and Financial System

Work is another integral part of the kibbutz lifestyle. The community members have diverse responsibilities, ranging from agricultural activities to various industries and services. Each member is assigned a job based on their skills and abilities. This system ensures that everyone contributes to the overall functioning and prosperity of the kibbutz.

In terms of finances, kibbutzim often operate under a common purse system. This means that all income generated from the community’s economic activities, such as agriculture or manufacturing, is pooled together. From this pooled fund, communal expenses are covered, and each member receives a stipend for personal use.

Reasons for Evacuation

The decision to evacuate the kibbutzim near the Lebanese border stems from security concerns. Tensions between Israel and Lebanon have been ongoing, and the area has witnessed occasional military confrontations in the past.

Geographical Vulnerability

These kibbutzim are located in the northernmost part of Israel, near the border with Lebanon. The proximity to a politically unstable region increases the vulnerability of the communities. In times of conflict, these areas become potential targets and pose a threat to the safety of the residents.

Previous Incidents

There have been instances of cross-border attacks in the past, including rocket fire and infiltration attempts from Lebanon into Israel. Evacuating the kibbutzim is a measure taken to ensure the protection and security of the people living in these areas.

Precautionary Measures

The Israeli authorities, in coordination with the residents, have decided to evacuate the kibbutzim as a precautionary measure to minimize the risk to their lives. By relocating the residents to safer locations, they hope to avoid potential casualties and ensure the well-being of the affected communities.

Conclusion

Kibbutzim are unique communal settlements that have played a significant role in shaping Israel’s history and economy. Despite their success, the safety concerns near the Lebanese border have necessitated the evacuation of these kibbutzim. By prioritizing the well-being and security of the residents, Israel is taking proactive steps to mitigate potential risks and protect its citizens.

