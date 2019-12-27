Gold Dresses For Holiday Season

We've arrived at that time of year when your standard party look just doesn't cut it. During the holiday party season, sequins, metallic and velvet are the norm rather than the exception. But with so many options to choose from and so little time to prepare, we've narrowed down the search to hone in on one glittery staple: gold party dresses.
We scoured party categories across the board, from Zara to Net-a-Porter, and rounded up the best gold dresses this season has to offer. From maximalist sequin frocks to lingerie-style slip dresses, there's no shortage of options to choose from. Take a look at our 18 picks ahead.
Zara Zippered Sequin Dress, $, available at Zara
Retrofete Julie Velvet-Trimmed Sequined Chiffon Mini Dress, $, available at Net-A-Porter
Rachel Comey Converge Dress, $, available at Shopbop
Eloquii Plus-Size Sequin Puff-Sleeve Wrap Dress, $, available at Eloquii
Mango Sequins Fringed Dress, $, available at Mango
Reformation Delfine Dress, $, available at Reformation
& Other Stories Metallic Satin Side Knot Mini Dress, $, available at & Other Stories
Intimately Night Out Slip, $, available at Free People
Bershka Short Sequined Dress, $, available at Bershka
Simone Rocha Sequin Midi Dress, $, available at Nordstrom
ASOS CURVE Curve Cowl Neck All Over Sequin Mini Dress, $, available at ASOS
H&M V-Neck Sequined Dress, $, available at H&M
Motel Sequin Backless Slip Mini Dress, $, available at Urban Outfitters
Silk Laundry 90s Silk Slip Dress, $, available at Silk Laundry
Babaton Ruched Mockneck Mini Dress, $, available at Aritzia
Allen Schwartz Savvy Slip Dress, $, available at Allen SchwartzPhoto Courtesy of Allen Schwartz.
Topshop Boutique Gold Puff Ball Dress, $, available at Topshop
Ava & Viv Plus Size Sleeveless V-Neck Metallic Pleated Midi Dress, $, available at Target
