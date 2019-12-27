Gold Dresses For Holiday Season

We've arrived at that time of year when your standard party look just doesn't cut it. During the holiday party season, sequins, metallic and velvet are the norm rather than the exception. But with so many options to choose from and so little time to prepare, we've narrowed down the search to hone in on one glittery staple: gold party dresses.

We scoured party categories across the board, from Zara to Net-a-Porter, and rounded up the best gold dresses this season has to offer. From maximalist sequin frocks to lingerie-style slip dresses, there's no shortage of options to choose from. Take a look at our 18 picks ahead.

Zara Zippered Sequin Dress, $, available at Zara

Retrofete Julie Velvet-Trimmed Sequined Chiffon Mini Dress, $, available at Net-A-Porter

Rachel Comey Converge Dress, $, available at Shopbop

Eloquii Plus-Size Sequin Puff-Sleeve Wrap Dress, $, available at Eloquii

Mango Sequins Fringed Dress, $, available at Mango

Reformation Delfine Dress, $, available at Reformation

& Other Stories Metallic Satin Side Knot Mini Dress, $, available at & Other Stories

Intimately Night Out Slip, $, available at Free People

Bershka Short Sequined Dress, $, available at Bershka

Simone Rocha Sequin Midi Dress, $, available at Nordstrom

ASOS CURVE Curve Cowl Neck All Over Sequin Mini Dress, $, available at ASOS

H&M V-Neck Sequined Dress, $, available at H&M

Motel Sequin Backless Slip Mini Dress, $, available at Urban Outfitters

Silk Laundry 90s Silk Slip Dress, $, available at Silk Laundry

Babaton Ruched Mockneck Mini Dress, $, available at Aritzia

Allen Schwartz Savvy Slip Dress, $, available at Allen SchwartzPhoto Courtesy of Allen Schwartz.

Topshop Boutique Gold Puff Ball Dress, $, available at Topshop

Ava & Viv Plus Size Sleeveless V-Neck Metallic Pleated Midi Dress, $, available at Target

