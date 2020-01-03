Fashion Oversized Sweaters

January 3, 2020 Rebekkah Easley Fashion 0

Name a more iconic winter duo than Lenny Kravitz and his giant scarf. (We’ll wait.) The memorable photo of the singer strolling down a city street wearing a colossal scarf exudes excess, and the memes it inspired will live on forever. Oversized sweaters are exaggerated, low-key dramatic, and most of all, comfortable to the core. And since winter is here to stay for a while, we took a page from Lenny’s book and went on the hunt for some big-time, rockstar knits in silhouettes that envelope the body.

The comfort of a roomy sweater is undeniable. Whether it’s hand-knit by your grandma or the product of some hasty weekend retail therapy, everyone should consider hunkering down in a wearable tent of snuggly softness. Plus, nothing looks better when you’re curled up by a warm fire with a cup of hot cocoa (not that we’re actually suggesting any pre-orchestrated “in the moment” Instagram captures for your upcoming ski trip). So, let's get down to the knitty-gritty and check out 31 of the most comfy, meme-worthy oversized sweaters for your next cold-weather outing.

Urban Outfitters UO Agatha Balloon Sleeve Sweater, $, available at Urban Outfitters

Everlane The Oversized Alpaca Crew, $, available at Everlane

H&M Intarsia-design Sweater, $, available at H&M

J.O.A. Striped Turtleneck Sweater, $, available at Nordstrom Rack

Topshop Stripe Colorblock Sweater, $, available at Nordstrom

Lou & Grey Marled Cable Sweater, $, available at Lou & Grey

Anthropologie Colma Tunic Sweater, $, available at Anthropologie

AtelierdeJolie Merino Wool Pullover, $, available at Etsy

Micaela Greg Flax Ombre Sweater, $, available at Micaela Greg

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29


Do you believe in super being called "God"?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Confirm you are not a spammer! *