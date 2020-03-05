Hairstyles To Try In March

Remember in January, when your optimism was at an all-time high? You were actually excited about going to the gym. You were downloading meditation apps and making a list of all the books you wanted to read. And when you were scrolling through Instagram and saw a hairstyle you loved, the reaction was, "I can totally do this."

We're just two months into the year and that's slowly becoming a distant memory. We blame Daylight Savings and weather changes, but it's not too late to try something new as we enter springtime. Yes, it's easy to fall back into last year's hairstyle rut, but we're here to keep you encouraged. Because while you thought that you used up all your creativity throughout the year, we're here to prove that you're just getting started.

We've been putting the Instagram "save" feature to use to compile a month's worth of hair inspiration. From haircuts to braided looks, there's something for everyone to try. Ahead, 31 gorgeous looks to keep the good hair days coming through March.

Proof that slicked-back roots and curly hair can coexist beautifully.

It's time to stop thinking about that chin-grazing bob and do it already.

Celebrities have been giving us all the inspiration we need when it comes to styling our baby hairs.

The brushed-back look is even cooler with a ton of highlighter.

Leave a few pieces out of your headband for a face-framing effect.

Sombré color instantly adds dimension to any hair texture.

Achieve this retro style by curling just the ends of your ponytail.

The '90s swoop is back.

Whether you're going for a night out on the town or just want to be a little extra on a Tuesday, try this sleek bun.

If you're aiming for creativity this month, this side pony will do the trick.

Where you place your pins can make all the difference, so switch it up.

Who said colorful bubble hair elastics can't be worn as an adult?

There are endless ways to wear a ponytail, but it's easy to prefer this voluminous, accessorized style.

Use pins to create a wave-like effect around your edges.

It's the little touches — like a simple pearl accessory — that instantly transform a hairstyle.

Look no further than the Chanel runway for French girl style. Hairstylist Sam McKnight calls this look "misty morning romance" — and we're in love.

Spring is near, so let Mila Kunis' latest golden brown hue inspire a change of your own.

This wire-wrapped braid might require some work, but it'll be well worth it.

Or skip the wires and play up the shine.

Go for an artfully-styled updo for a truly eye-catching look.

Don't mind us if we go back and stare at this sparkly hair from New York Fashion Week all throughout March.

Add interest to your part with a little wire or ribbon.

Use pomade to spike up your pixie for tons of volume.

A simple ponytail looks especially chic with imperfect, loose strands to frame the face.

Let the sun hit all angles of your face with a high pony.

Go ahead and embrace spring early with some floral accessories.

If you haven't heard, rose gold hair is trending.

The half-up look will never go out of style, especially when you find new ways to accessorize it.

Imperfect, lived-in waves look even more gorgeous with a half bun.

Adding some honey brown highlights to your strands will create gorgeous, soft dimension.

This bold red color — á la Ariel Winter — is perfect for spring.

