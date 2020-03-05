Kate Middleton Pre-Spring Haircut

While we appreciate Kate Middleton’s hair for what it is — very long, always shiny, with a palpable Disney Princess vibe — it’s expected. The Duchess of Cambridge rarely switches up her style, unless she’s pulling it back in a polished half-up half-down or adding a diamond tiara.

Though this week, Middleton made a big hair change, debuting one of her all-time shortest haircuts while on official royal diplomatic duties in Ireland. From Dublin to Carlow, Middleton’s new cut stood out throughout her travels, especially when she styled her lob, the ends swinging just past her shoulders, with a trendy accessory.

DUBLIN, IRELAND – MARCH 04: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits the Teagasc Animal & Grassland Research Centre in Grange, County Meath on March 4, 2020 near Dublin, Ireland. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are undertaking an official visit to Ireland at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

The paparazzi shots from the week’s appearances give close-up evidence of Middleton’s trim. Compared to her hair in February — brunette waves spilling down to the lapel of her peacoat — this new style proves to be several inches shorter.

DUBLIN, IRELAND – MARCH 03: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge accompanied by Prince William, Duke of Cambridge meets Ireland’s Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and his partner Matthew Barrett at Government Buildings on March 03, 2020 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Earlier in the week, actually right when Middleton and Prince William touched down in Dublin, the Duchess gave us a first glimpse of the pre-spring chop. But, to be fair, we were distracted by her festive shamrock turtleneck and the perfect velvet padded headband.

According to jewelry and hair accessory designer Lele Sadoughi, the black velour band is from the brand’s permanent collection. For $75, you can get the exact same one — the Jet Velvet Padded style — or, if you really want to channel the look, just schedule yourself a trim.

