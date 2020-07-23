The Best Summer Workout Bottoms Are Bike Shorts

Bike shorts have been a bona fide fashion trend for four years now (thanks, Kim K) — long enough that I sometimes forget that the comfy, stylish items are meant to be functional first. If you need the reminder, like I do, here it is: Bike shorts are amazing to work out in.

They aren't just for cycling, either. They can be worn for any kind of workout, from an intense HIIT class to a calming yoga sesh. They give you all of the benefits of a great pair of leggings, just in short form. I especially love them for summer runs, since they eliminate inner thigh chafing (unlike regular shorts) without making me overheat (unlike longer leggings).

We've scoured the internet to find the absolute best bike shorts for your next workout. These options include features such as pockets, hidden pouches, sweat-wicking fabric, and a compressive fit. So what're you waiting for? Swipe through. You may just find your perfect pair.

Gymshark Fit Cycling Shorts

A training short made up of four-way stretch material is just what you need for your next workout. The elasticated waistband helps keep them in place, giving you one less thing to worry about as you move.

Gymshark Fit Cycling Shorts, $, available at Gymshark

Super Fit Hero Superfit Pocket Shorts

The full-size pockets on both sides of these bike shorts are perfect for stashing small belongings while you work out, like a key or ID. And the sweat-wicking fabric eliminates the risk of swampiness (the one downside to bike shorts, IMO).

Super Fit Hero Superfit Pocket Shorts, $, available at Super Fit Hero

All Access Center Stage Biker Shorts

High-performance shorts like these are a great option, whether your next workout is a Zoom HIIT class or a 10-mile run. The extra-wide double layer band will keep these shorts up and in place, no matter how hard you go.

All Access Center Stage Biker Short, $, available at Bandier

Rec Room Bike Shorts

These stretchy, soft, seamless shorts are perfect for a low-intensity workout like yoga. (They're also my pick when I want to look stylish while taking a leisurely stroll around the block.)

Rec Room Bike Shorts, $, available at Rec Room

Alo Yoga High-Waist Vapor Shorts

The ultralight, smooth performance fabric on this pair of biker shorts will make any kind of exercise — from a hard run to a chill bike ride — a breeze.

Alo Yoga High-Waist Vapor Short, $, available at Alo Yoga

Outdoor Voices TechSweat Shorts

Almost every review for this pair of shorts raves about the waistband — someone even describes it as "perfection". Made with breathable TechSweat™ fabric, these shorts will get you through extra-sweaty workouts.

Outdoor Voices TechSweat Shorts 7", $, available at Outdoor Voices

Good American Midnight Shine Bike Shorts

This pair of bike shorts are made from quick-drying fabric that offers UV protection, on top of a compressive four-way stretch. What more could you ask for?

Good American Midnight Shine Bike Short, $, available at Good American

CRZ YOGA Biker Shorts

Great for yoga, cycling, climbing, running, weight training, and of course, lounging — these stretchy yet compressive bike shorts can really help you do it all.

CRZ YOGA Biker Shorts, $, available at Amazon

Nike City Ready Biker Shorts

One of the best parts about this pair is the hidden interior drawstring pocket. You'll be able to stash the important things, like your keys, phone, and your ID. Great for days when you want to go for a run without a bulky armband or bum bag.

Nike Nike City Ready Biker, $, available at Bandier

