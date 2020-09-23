Mask Accessories Are Trending

Ever since the pandemic took hold, a number of interesting fashion trends have come to light. There was the #QuarantinePillowChallenge, which involved influencers swapping out mini dresses for pillows and accessorizing with Gucci and Chanel belts and bags. Next up: #JacquemusAtHome, a strangely satisfying viral trend, coined by designer Simon Porte Jacquemus, that involved making bras out of croissants and heels out of tropical fruit and toilet rolls. Then there was the nightgown dress trend, as if we needed yet another excuse not to get dressed in the morning. But the latest fashion item to garner attention during the pandemic is not entirely surprising: mask accessories.
If you’ve spent time on Instagram lately, you’ve probably noticed an uptick in face masks that aren’t just protective and fashionable, but also feature additional accessories, from éliou's glass-beaded chains reminiscent of Croakies to oversize ribbons that come with Collina Strada's version. Scrunchie-like "ties," chunky acetate chains, and beaded designs that go over the masks are some of the other accessories that have come to decorate this essential item lately.
Ahead, see accessories that are giving masks — that we should all continue to wear to curb the spread of the virus — a stylish twist.
COVID-19 has been declared a global pandemic. Go to the CDC website for the latest information on symptoms, prevention, and other resources.
Roxanne Assoulin Daisy Chain Mask, $, available at Roxanne Assoulin
Second Wind Detachable Gold 10mm Cuban Link Chain, $, available at Second Wind
Collina Strada Fashion Face Mask With Bows, $, available at Collina Strada
WHBM Convertible Mask Necklace, $, available at White House | Black Market
Éliou Marigold Sunglasses Leash, $, available at Éliou
NohemnByNohelia Face Mask Holder, $, available at Etsy
Camille Jewelry Convertible Station Chain Necklace For Masks, $, available at Camille Jewelry
Hidden Hollow Beads Face Mask Holder Beaded Necklace Strap, $, available at Amazon
Aaryah Layla Beaded Mask Chain, $, available at Aaryah
ATLanyards Glasses Lanyard, $, available at Amazon
eBay Mask Holder 26" Chain, $, available at eBay
Pretty Connected Nikki Mini Chain Multi-Use Mask Strap, $, available at Pretty Connected
Donni Link Sunny Chain, $, available at Donni
KKCo Face Mask in Red Check, $, available at KKCo
FireflyFeelingBright Face Mask Chain, $, available at Etsy
LA LOOP Pearl Fontana Acetate Link, $, available at La Loop
GRLFRND Beaded Mask Accessory, $, available at Revolve
Lady Grey Curb Mask Chain, $, available at Lady Grey
Donni Bead Pearl Sunny Chain, $, available at Donni
Leave a Reply