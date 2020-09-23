Mask Accessories Are Trending

Ever since the pandemic took hold, a number of interesting fashion trends have come to light. There was the #QuarantinePillowChallenge, which involved influencers swapping out mini dresses for pillows and accessorizing with Gucci and Chanel belts and bags. Next up: #JacquemusAtHome, a strangely satisfying viral trend, coined by designer Simon Porte Jacquemus, that involved making bras out of croissants and heels out of tropical fruit and toilet rolls. Then there was the nightgown dress trend, as if we needed yet another excuse not to get dressed in the morning. But the latest fashion item to garner attention during the pandemic is not entirely surprising: mask accessories.

If you’ve spent time on Instagram lately, you’ve probably noticed an uptick in face masks that aren’t just protective and fashionable, but also feature additional accessories, from éliou's glass-beaded chains reminiscent of Croakies to oversize ribbons that come with Collina Strada's version. Scrunchie-like "ties," chunky acetate chains, and beaded designs that go over the masks are some of the other accessories that have come to decorate this essential item lately.

Ahead, see accessories that are giving masks — that we should all continue to wear to curb the spread of the virus — a stylish twist.

COVID-19 has been declared a global pandemic. Go to the CDC website for the latest information on symptoms, prevention, and other resources.

Roxanne Assoulin Daisy Chain Mask, $, available at Roxanne Assoulin

Second Wind Detachable Gold 10mm Cuban Link Chain, $, available at Second Wind

Collina Strada Fashion Face Mask With Bows, $, available at Collina Strada

WHBM Convertible Mask Necklace, $, available at White House | Black Market

Éliou Marigold Sunglasses Leash, $, available at Éliou

NohemnByNohelia Face Mask Holder, $, available at Etsy

Camille Jewelry Convertible Station Chain Necklace For Masks, $, available at Camille Jewelry

Hidden Hollow Beads Face Mask Holder Beaded Necklace Strap, $, available at Amazon

Aaryah Layla Beaded Mask Chain, $, available at Aaryah

ATLanyards Glasses Lanyard, $, available at Amazon

eBay Mask Holder 26" Chain, $, available at eBay

Pretty Connected Nikki Mini Chain Multi-Use Mask Strap, $, available at Pretty Connected

Donni Link Sunny Chain, $, available at Donni

KKCo Face Mask in Red Check, $, available at KKCo

FireflyFeelingBright Face Mask Chain, $, available at Etsy

LA LOOP Pearl Fontana Acetate Link, $, available at La Loop

GRLFRND Beaded Mask Accessory, $, available at Revolve

Lady Grey Curb Mask Chain, $, available at Lady Grey

Donni Bead Pearl Sunny Chain, $, available at Donni

