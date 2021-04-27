Fashionable Gifts For The Mom

When we accidentally leave Mother’s Day shopping until the eleventh hour, we scramble for a quick fix, sticking with the classic floral bouquet or sending a digital Macy’s gift card via email. But your mom deserves a little more thought this year. She has style, she has class, and she’s sacrificed a good deal of both in order to raise you. So leave the high-faultin’ vacuum and household appliances to your less thoughtful siblings, and give your mom something that will make her feel like the best version of herself — ie, a fashionable woman who instilled you with an appreciation for aesthetics and great taste in clothing.

Ahead, we've rounded up 30 gifts for the most fashionable woman in your life. Because — aside from the late-night FaceTime calls, carefully curated care packages, and well, everything else, — nothing reminds us how much we love her like borrowing something from her enviable closet. Click on for quirky accessories, grown-up friendship bracelets (just get two), and more chic, tasteful gifts that’ll show your mom just how much of a style icon she is.

Quince SuperSoft Fleece Wide Leg Pants, $, available at Quince

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag, $, available at Lululemon

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results