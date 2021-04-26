Every Winning Fashion Moment From The Live 2021 Oscars Red Carpet

It has been more than a decade since we watched Parasite win big, a bearded Eminem perform "Lose Yourself," and Timothée Chalamet (in Prada) and Margot Robbie (in Chanel) be totally normal celebrities on a totally normal red carpet during the 2020 Oscars. (Yes, the past 12 months equals one whole decade — that’s how panny math works.) Last year’s award show was one of the last moments of normalcy before everything changed, and after a string of awkward and glitchy shows that took place via livestream, we’re back with the Academy for a slightly delayed 2021 Oscars live show.

On Sunday, 170 of Hollywood’s finest joined together at Los Angeles’ Union Station for a night of movies, physical company, and, of course, gowns — beautiful gowns. (No masks, though — at least not when guests are on-camera.) For the closing event of the 2021 award season, celebrities funneled a year’s worth of sartorial dreams into one big-time look. Andra Day, who’s nominated for Best Actress for her titular role in Billie Holiday v. The United States, arrived at the Oscars in a gold, custom Vera Wang Haute look as glamorous as those featured in the ‘40s- and ‘50s-era film. Borat Subsequent Moviefilm's Maria Bakalova chose a custom Louis Vuitton gown covered in crystal beading, One Night In Miami director Regina King awed in another custom Louis Vuitton number with gemstone details, and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom lead Viola Davis chose a cut-out gown by Alexander McQueen. But wait, there’s more.

Click ahead for all of the best-dressed attendees on the 2021 Oscars red carpet.

Reese Witherspoon in Christian Dior

Who doesn't love an off-the-runway belted look? Photo: Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images.

Zendaya in custom Valentino

Zendaya just gave the midriff trend her stamp of approval in this highlighter yellow, custom Valentino gown. Not pictured: her matching face mask.Photo: Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images.

Regina King in Louis Vuitton

Is it just us, or does Regina King look like she's wearing Louis Vuitton wings? Photo: Courtesy of ABC.

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results