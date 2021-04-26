Twitter Is Not Happy With This One Part Of The Oscars

Credit: Photo: Courtesy of ABC.

Missed some of the films nominated for this year’s Oscars? Don’t count on seeing any of them during the ceremony. The annual awards show has become synonymous with long speeches, often dragging on, and on, and on past its allocated run time. It appears that this year’s show is attempting to buck that rep, but at the cost of one of the award show’s best parts: clips of the actual nominated films.

Shortly after the 93rd annual Academy Awards kicked off, viewers were quick to note that while long-winded intros and even longer acceptance speeches were still the norm, the Academy had — along with their attendees COVID-19 masks — removed pretty much all clips of the movies as they were announced in their categories, instead panning to the nominees looking mega uncomfortable in their seats for an extended period of time as the winners for best supporting actor and actress were announced.

And people were understandably perplexed.

I like a lot of the choices Soderbergh and company have made, but the lack of clips of the nominees (or, in some cases, even photos of their work) is driving me nuts. https://t.co/kFAIso8Cj7

— Alan Sepinwall (@sepinwall) April 26, 2021

Can we umm SEE some of these movies?? Play a clip you idiots

— amil (@amil) April 26, 2021

Realllly wish they would show clips from the nominated films. #oscars

— Victoria Ahearn (@VictoriaAhearn) April 26, 2021

Because, aren’t the movies truthfully what we’re here to see? Aside from Brad Pitt and his baby ponytail that is, clips are truly the goods of the show.

ok i do miss the film clips during the nominations lmao.. show me the goods

— lucy (@heylucymay) April 26, 2021

Not only are the movie snippets entertaining, breaking up the monotony of speeches, but they act as a refresher of sorts, both giving viewers some context around the movies being rewarded, as well as reinforcing why these particular films and actors were nominated in the first place. I don’t necessarily *need* to see a clip of Daniel Kaluuya in Judas and the Black Messiah, riled up and leading a resistance to know that he’s an A+, Oscar–deserving actor and hunk, but it certainly helps!!

Not to mention the fact that, some people (honestly most people), probably haven’t even seen these movies to begin with. We’re in a pandemic and there’s been a lot on our minds as of late. So we can be forgiven for not wanting to tune into a banal at-home viewing of Mank and instead re-watching Superstore for the 100th time.

Which isn’t to say that there were absolutely no movie clips aired. The best documentary feature category included short clips of the nominated films; which is great, but honestly even more perplexing considering the lack of clips in major categories like best supporting actor and actress.

Why are there clips now?? Fingers crossed that the offensive musical numbers show up soon.

— Emily Nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) April 26, 2021

As one Twitter user pointed out, you can trust that *no one* is going to pass up the opportunity to watch award-winning actor, fashion plate, and all-around hottie Daniel Kaluuya act. Trust us.

Please just show clips of the movies for each nominee. People will not change the channel if you show Daniel Kaluuya acting. I promise.

— Sean Fennessey (@SeanFennessey) April 26, 2021

So the Academy, release the clips!

