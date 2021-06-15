New Balance x STAUD Is Back With Tenniscore Styles & Colorful Sneakers

New Balance and STAUD are upping this summer’s activewear — again!

Following the brands’ second collaborative drop last September, the pair is now taking inspiration from tennis and boxing for the new collection, designed for the “journey of personal fitness,” according to the drop’s press release.

The collection is a marriage of style and sports with a corset-laced white tennis dress, a tennis-ready skort, a satin boxer short with a matching jacket, and a Princess Diana-inspired bike short. Just like their last collaboration, there are also co-branded takes on New Balance classic shoe styles, including a New Balance 327 in blue and the 57/40 in green and yellow — all in unisex sizing.

“All of the pieces work together to create a collection versatile enough to take you from boxing to brunch or anywhere in between,” says STAUD co-founder Sarah Staudinger in a press release, adding that one of her favorite pieces is a new iteration of the brand’s signature beaded Tommy Bag.

The two It brands last partnered in September, when Staud updated the sportswear brand’s classic 327 sneakers with on-trend ‘90s-inspired details like the burgundy New Balance logo and a gum sole (even Katie Holmes was a fan!). This time, they are taking a jab at the season’s biggest trends: tenniscore and corsets, derived from TikTok and Bridgerton, respectively.

Retailing between $60 and $295, the soon-to-be sold-out (you know, just from empirical research!) collection will be available on June 24 on Staud.Clothing and NewBalance.com.

