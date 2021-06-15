Dr Dre Wants To Erase His Ugly Past

To be honest, we have absolutely DESPISED NWA founder Dr Dre since 1991 when he viciously attacked a female journalist because he didn’t like something she wrote. The writer, Dee Barnes, had interviewed Ice Cube about his split from NWA and Dre approached her at Def Jam party in LA. He grabbed her by the hair and slammed her several times into a brick wall while his friend with a gun “watched.” When a guy tried to come to her aid, the “friend” pistol whipped him and broke his teeth. Dre continued the violent beating all the way into the women’s restroom. (He attacked a lot of women in those days, including his girlfriends.) After the beating, the hip hop world turned its back on Dee and she lost her job and career. Of course Dre went on to become a billionaire. We still don’t like him, but now he is trying to do something right. He and music mogul Jimmy Iovine are establishing a special high school in LA and remarkably, it has NOTHING to do with music. The new Leimert Park school will be aimed at black and latino students, and hopes to develop young innovators and entrepreneurs in the areas of design, business, and technology – creative enterprises of the future. Sounds incredible. Maybe the near-fatal brain aneurism he had in January inspired Dre to do something right.

