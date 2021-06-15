Asap Rocky And His International Incident

ASAP Rocky was always stylish, but since hooking up with Rihanna, he is looking better than ever! He arrived at the Tribeca Film Festival for the premier of his aptly titled documentary Stockholm Syndrome looking like THIS. You might remember he was involved in an “international incident” before the pandemic. Rocky was charged with assault and jailed in Stockholm, Sweden after two men followed him and his crew and instigated a street brawl. Rocky released a video to support his self defense claim and a number of high profile people (Kanye, Nicki Minaj, Justin Bieber, etc etc) advocated for his release with the #FreeRocky campaign. The documentary covers Rocky’s career before the confrontation and chronicles his time in the Swedish jail. By the way, Rihanna DOES appear onscreen.

