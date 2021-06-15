Diane Keaton’s Kids Are Going, Going, Gone…

Seems like yesterday that Diane Keaton ( A unique Hollywood actress who has NEVER been married!) adopted her two children while in her fifties. The kids, Dexter and Duke, grew up OUT of the limelight and daughter Dexter, 28, just got married yesterday in Laguna Beach to her boyfriend Jordan White, who loves both motorcycles and cooking. Diane walked her daughter down the aisle in a white pantsuit and hat. Time flies…

Instagram Photo of moms with Dexter and Jorden at engagement party

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results