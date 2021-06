Halle Berry , 54, posted this photo of herself in her very FIRST movie role in Jungle Fever to celebrate the film’s 30th anniversary. Spike Lee’s racially charged drama starred Wesley Snipes and Annabella Sciorra as a couple in an exciting but doomed romance. Halle says she had a very small but memorable role as a “crack hoe” (her quote not mine!) She sent a shout-out to Spike Lee “Thanks for believing in me!”

Photo: Instagram

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results