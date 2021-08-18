Naomi Osaka Is Launching A Line Of Upcycled Denim With Levi’s

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 26: Naomi Osaka of Japan salutes her team after winning during the Women’s Tennis Round 2 match between Naomi Osaka and Viktorija Golubic on Day 3 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Tennis Park on July 26, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Pete Dovgan/Speed Media/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Following the 2020 Olympics, Naomi Osaka is back with a partnership with Levi’s.

On Tuesday, the denim brand announced the release of a four-piece collaboration with the tennis star, all made from upcycled and repurposed fabrics. According to WWD, the collection, set to launch next week, includes a bustier, shorts, low-rise jeans, and a denim kimono, inspired by Osaka’s Japanese-Haitian heritage.

“I always loved wearing kimonos when I was a kid,” Osaka said in a press release provided to WWD. “So, to be able to do it in denim felt really different and a bit unexpected.”

The two first partnered earlier this year when the US Open winner appeared in the brand’s campaign for its signature 501 jean style. In the video, Osaka reminisced about the first time she visited a Levi’s store at her local mall in Florida and the popularity the brand’s 501 style had when she was in middle school before going pro at 16 years old.

Over the past few years, the tennis player has cemented her footprint in the fashion industry, partnering with Frankies Bikinis, Nike, Adeam, and Strathberry and becoming a Louis Vuitton ambassador. In September, she’ll co-host the 2021 Met Gala, alongside poet Amanda Gorman, singer Billie Eilish, and actor Timothée Chalamet.

Set to drop on August 24, the Naomi Osaka x Levi’s collection will be available on Levis.com.

