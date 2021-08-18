Lorde Goes “Solar Power” Blonde For Her New Video

Today, Lorde released the music video for the single “Mood Ring” from her upcoming album, Solar Power. In the video, which is already trending on YouTube, the New Zealand musician looks like we’ve never seen her before: Her signature thick, dark curls are now shine-glossed and platinum blonde.

The change is shocking at first, but once you get used to it, the bright-blonde hair complements the calming ethereal-goddess vibe of the “Mood Ring” lyrics and the accompanying video, set inside a sun-drenched glamping tent and featuring Lorde cleansing the air with a bundle of sage.

Lorde goes blonde for the music video to “Mood Ring.” 👱🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/6LWYBbQ5ML

— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 17, 2021

Of course, Lorde stans have thoughts on the blonde. Some draw quick comparisons to Billie Eilish’s recent blonde transformation, while others reference The Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor Joy.

The most pressing question: Is it a wig? Given that Lorde was a verified brunette while on NYC press appearances in mid-July, we’d venture a guess that she wore a blonde wig to film the “Mood Ring” video, and her natural brunette curls are still intact. Still, there’s always a chance she pulled a Billie Eilish and kept her big change under wraps until the official debut…

