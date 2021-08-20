Our WFH-Meets-Office Fashion Ideas For These Weird Hybrid Times

I mostly work from home, occasionally co-works with friends in a vaccinated environment, and even more sporadically from a limited-capacity office. So I can tell you that, sartorially speaking, I've been in an interesting spot. Like many people in a hybrid or WFH setup, I've been figuring out what to do with my day-to-day work style.

Obviously, I'm not planning on going full-on biz mode with suits or heels. I mean, who is there to impress anyway? But I always strive to be respectfully presentable. It's why I've adopted the flexible "work from home and office" outfit that can take me straight from a morning Zoom call to an afternoon check-in at the office to an evening dinner date without needing a wardrobe change. And while style points are very much top of mind, comfort is the real north star here . Think stretchy pants, big shirts, slip-on shoes, soft bralettes, and roomy totes. These are borderline lounge clothes that, in a pinch, you can run out the door and don't have to feel self-conscious in. (They will do just fine for an impromptu siesta.)

Ahead, a hybrid fashion guide for anyone trying to navigate how to wear work clothes for a vaccinated-but-still-in-a-pandemic world. It's a total work-in-progress, but hey, that's the name of the game with this whole covid situation.

Stretchy Pants For Work (& Lounging)

Elastic-waist pants are a blessing. Wearing them requires minimum effort, they stretch with your body, and they come in so many trendy silhouettes and fabrics. The top and shoe you pair it with can determine if it's for the office or an errands-and-yoga day.

PLEATS PLEASE ISSEY MIYAKE plissé wide-leg trousers, $, available at Farfetch

Simon Miller rib cyrene pant, $, available at Simon Miller

