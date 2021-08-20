Vote: Should Fabio Finally Cut His Hair?

90’s romance novel cover model Fabio is 62 now and still looking for the love of his life. He has maintained his famous physique – besides working out he also sleeps in a hyperbaric chamber to retain youth. Question is, should the “I can’t Believe it’s not Butter!” spokesperson- after all these years- cut his hair or keep it long? Above, he and former Real Housewife of Miami Joanna Krupa dined at Craig’s before Covid, but apparently no sparks flew.

