The Lavish and Grand Wedding of Jordanian Crown Prince Hussein

This article was last updated on June 2, 2023

Royals from around the world attend the grand wedding ceremony

The wedding ceremony of Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein and architect Rajwa Al Saif was a grand affair graced by the presence of several royals from around the world. The extravagant celebration took place in Amman, the capital city of Jordan, leaving the guests in awe of the grandeur and opulence of the event.

A Royal Affair

The wedding was attended by royals, dignitaries, and celebrities from around the world. King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands graced the occasion. They were accompanied by their daughter, Princess Amalia, who looked stunning in her formal attire. The wedding ceremony was conducted in a grand hall, which was decorated with lavish floral arrangements and candles, adding to the charm and grandeur of the ceremony.

The groom was accompanied by his younger brother, Hashem, who led the bride to the altar. The bride, Rajwa Al Saif, was seen wearing a beautiful white dress with a long train, which was designed by well-renowned Lebanese designer Elie Saab. The train of the dress had embroidered flowers, making it look elegant and beautiful.

The Attire of the Guests

The wedding was an extravagant affair, and so was the attire of the guests. Queen Máxima of the Netherlands wore a beautiful Delft blue silk dress, which according to critics had an “inappropriate plunging neckline.” However, she gracefully carried her outfit with poise and elegance. King Willem-Alexander looked dapper in his suit, and he and his family looked comfortable and happy at the ceremony.

The wedding was attended by other prominent guests, including Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the UAE’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, and Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa, among others.

The Ceremony and Festivities

The wedding ceremony of Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif was truly an extravagant affair. The guests were treated to a lavish feast that included traditional Jordanian dishes and various delicious desserts. The wedding hall was beautifully decorated with exotic flowers and chandeliers.

There were various other festivities held during the wedding celebrations. The pre-wedding festivities included a Henna Night, where friends and family of the bride and groom gather to paint the bride’s hands and feet with henna designs. The wedding itself was a grand affair, with music, dance, and plenty of food, making it a memorable event for everyone.

Conclusion

The grand wedding ceremony of Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein and architect Rajwa Al Saif was a spectacular event attended by dignitaries, royals, and other invited guests from around the world. The lavishness of the ceremony, the elegance of the bride, and the presence of prominent figures made the wedding a grand affair, leaving a lasting impression in the minds of the attendees for years to come.

