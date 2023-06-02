Miguel’s Whimsical Style in Sustainable Fashion

This article was last updated on June 2, 2023

Miguel’s Whimsical Style

R&B singer Miguel looks perfectly normal (and hot) walking down the street in LA with his metal briefcase in hand. (what’s IN there?) As he turned to get into his car however, we see bullet holes and dripping blood printed on the back of his shirt. Very clever!

It turns out that Miguel is not only a talented musician but also a fashion designer. Two years ago, he started his own collection of “sustainable fashion” which is available online. Miguel’s designs are unique and have a whimsical sense of humor when it comes to style.

Miguel’s Sustainable Fashion Collection

Miguel’s sustainable fashion collection features eco-friendly clothing made with organic cotton, recycled materials, and natural dyes. He believes that sustainability is the future of fashion and wants to promote eco-consciousness through his designs. Miguel’s collection includes t-shirts, hoodies, and jackets with intricate designs that reflect his personal style.

Miguel’s clothing designs are not only sustainable but also incredibly creative. His designs often feature bold graphics and playful prints that are sure to make a statement. From his bullet hole and blood print shirt to his “Cloud Surfing” hoodie, Miguel’s sense of style is both unique and refreshing.

The Future of Sustainable Fashion

Miguel is not the only one who believes that sustainability is the future of fashion. As consumers become more aware of the impact of fast fashion on the environment, they are turning to sustainable clothing options. Many fashion brands are now incorporating sustainable practices into their production processes to meet the growing demand for eco-friendly clothing.

If you’re looking for unique and sustainable clothing options, be sure to check out Miguel’s fashion collection. With his whimsical style and commitment to sustainability, he is definitely a designer to watch.

