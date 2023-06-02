Consumption of Renewable Energy Continues to Increase

This article was last updated on June 2, 2023

Overview

According to provisional figures released by the Central Bureau of Statistics, the Netherlands has increased its consumption of renewable energy. In 2022, 15% of the nation’s energy was generated sustainably, up from 13% in the previous year. The rise in consumption is mainly due to the increased use of solar and wind energy, which increased by 28% and 13%, respectively. Heat pumps are also on the rise, while biomass consumption is declining.

Increased Consumption of Solar and Wind Energy

Solar and wind power showed the most significant increase in consumption in the Netherlands. In 2022, many solar panels were installed, and approximately 19,000 megawatts of solar panel capacity were added, signaling a rise of 28%. The consumption of wind energy also rose by 13%, with onshore wind energy accounting for a quarter of the increase compared to the previous year.

Rising Use of Heat Pumps

The use of heat pumps, although relatively small, is on the rise. In 2022, heat pumps accounted for 7% of the total amount of renewable energy. The total amount of heat extracted last year increased by over 25% compared to 2021, totaling more than 20 petajoules.

Decline in Biomass Consumption

Most of the Netherlands’ sustainable energy still comes from biomass, accounting for 40% of renewable energy consumption. However, the consumption of biomass is in decline, with a quarter less biomass being co-fired in power plants. Moreover, the criteria have been tightened, leading to the exclusion of some biomass sources from sustainability considerations entirely.

Conclusion

The increase in renewable energy consumption in the Netherlands is a significant feat toward achieving the European Union’s goal of attaining 27% of energy usage from renewable sources by 2030. Currently, the Netherlands is among the countries making significant strides toward achieving this goal, having achieved 9% in 2019. With the increasing use of solar and wind energy, as well as the rising adoption of heat pumps and the decline in biomass, this target is well within reach.

