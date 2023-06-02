Toronto man Jay Allen MacDougall arrested for Mortgage Fraud

This article was last updated on June 2, 2023

The Toronto Police Service is making the public aware of an arrest made in a Mortgage Fraud Scam investigation.

It is alleged that:

beginning in May 2021, the suspect rented a home using an online home rental application

while renting the home, the suspect obtained identity information of the homeowner

the suspect then personated the homeowner and applied for a mortgage on the property

the suspect then collected the proceeds of the mortgage

On Thursday, May 25, 2023, Jay Allen MacDougall, 42, of Toronto, has been arrested and charged with:

five counts of Fraud Over $5000 Laundering Proceeds of Crime

He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at the Ontario Court of Justice, at 10 a.m., in courtroom 301.

Investigators believe he may have committed other similar crimes and are requesting the public to contact them with any information.

