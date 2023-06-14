Ezra Miller: You can look, but don’t touch!

This article was last updated on June 14, 2023

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

The LA premiere of The Flash

Ezra Miller, who plays Barry Allen a.k.a. The Flash, made a rare public appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of the long-awaited superhero film. Fans and paparazzi were buzzing with excitement to see the eccentric actor strut his stuff on the red carpet.

A history of legal problems

Miller has had several run-ins with the law over the years, including an incident in Iceland where he was caught on camera choking a female fan. Although he has apologized for the incident, it has left a lasting stain on his public image. Miller has also been open about his struggles with mental health, revealing that he had attempted suicide when he was younger.

A unique sense of style

One thing that is undeniable about Miller is his unique fashion sense. The actor is known for pushing boundaries with his clothing choices, often wearing gender-bending outfits that challenge traditional ideas of masculinity. At the premiere of The Flash, Miller wore a black suit adorned with crystals, paired with platform boots and a painted fingernail.

A cautious approach

Despite the excitement surrounding Miller’s appearance at the film premiere, DC Studios is taking a cautious approach when it comes to the actor. They have announced that this is the only public appearance Miller will be making to promote the movie, and that he will not be available for interviews or any other type of press. The studio has not given a reason for this decision, but it is rumored that Miller is being treated for mental health issues.

Will there be a Flash II?

As for the future of the Flash franchise, there has been no official announcement of a sequel yet. However, fans are hopeful that the positive reception to the first film will convince the studio to greenlight a second installment. If a sequel does happen, it remains to be seen whether Miller will return to reprise his role as the speedy superhero.