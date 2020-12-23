Adverse Reactions to Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine

Now that governments around the world are rolling out the "only solution" to the most deadly pathogen ever to plague the human race (other than politicians), recent guidelines by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are most pertinent.

On Saturday December 19th, 2020, Thomas Clark MD, MPH, the Deputy Director of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention Division of Viral Diseases at the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases made the following presentation to the ACIP COVID-19 Vaccines Work Group:

During that presentation, he noted the following reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine currently being administered in the United Kingdom:

He also noted the following occurrences in the United States after the administration of 112,807 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine (to December 19, 2020):

It was recommended that persons with anaphylactic responses to the first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine should not receive additional doses of the vaccine, a particularly important recommendation given by Pfizer that this vaccine requires a second vaccination after three weeks to be effective as shown here:

While the number of anaphylactic reactions is not terribly alarming (unless you happen to be one of the victims, here are the full statistics showing the report of adverse reactions to the Pfizer vaccine after 112,807 doses were administered:

In total, up to December 18, 2020, 3,150 registrants or 2.8 percent of all persons vaccinated had what can only be described as a significant reaction to the vaccine or what the CDC terms a "health impact event" which it defines as:

1.) inability to perform normal daily activities

2.) unable to work

3.) required care from a doctor or other health care professional

As well, it is important to note that a total of 514 pregnant women had been vaccinated. This is rather surprising given that the vaccine has not been tested on pregnant women and that the FDA clearly stated in its Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine that the company must undertake a large scale study of adverse events of special interest along with deaths and hospitalizations for pregnant women as shown here:

Given that Pfizer's own research showed that the number of adverse reactions to the vaccine increases after the second vaccination, it will be interesting to see how many "health impact events" occur over the coming months once more of the world is vaccinated for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

