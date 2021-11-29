COVID-19 Vaccination and Euthanasia In Germany

On November 19, 2021, Germany's Verein Sterbehilfe or Euthanasia Association announced that they would allow euthanasia under certain specific circumstances.

Here is the webpage in German followed by a translation to English using Google Translate:

Here is the English translation of the entire announcement with my bold:

"Euthanasia and the preparatory examination of the voluntary responsibility of our members willing to die require human closeness. Human closeness, however, is a prerequisite and breeding ground for corona virus transmission. As of today, the 2G rule applies in our association, supplemented by situation-related measures, such as quick tests before encounters in closed rooms. (i.e. code for rooms where individuals are euthanized)

In the difficult task of balancing the protection of our members, employees and doctors with the practical organization of our everyday life in the association, Dr. Martin Goßmann, the head of our medical team, is on hand to advise.

More details can be found in our Code of Ethics."

Under Germany's 2G rule, which allows free movement for only vaccinated or recovered individuals, euthanasia services in Germany will only be provided to those individuals who have either been vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19

Ironically, under the group's About Us page we find the following:

"Self-determination is the guiding principle of our time. But what does that mean in concrete terms for the individual in shaping the end of his life?"

Apparently, self-determination doesn't apply to whether the individual choosing euthanasia chooses not to be vaccinated.

Irony abounds in the nation which brought the world euthanasia centers also known as Aktion T4 in 1939.

