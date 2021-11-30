The movers and shakers in sports

Geoff Allardice has been appointed permanent chief executive of the International Cricket Council (ICC), following an eight-month spell on an interim basis.

Allardice initially stepped into the role at cricketâ€™s global governing body in March, taking over from Manu Sawhney who was suspended pending a disciplinary hearing, following a review into his management style. Sawhney officially left the ICC in July.

Allardice, a former first-class cricketer from Australia, had previously served as ICC general manager for cricket since 2012. Prior to that, he was cricket operations manager at Cricket Australia (CA).

â€œItâ€™s a great privilege to be appointed as the CEO of the ICC and I would like to thank Greg [Barclay, ICC chair] and the ICC Board for the opportunity to lead the sport as we enter an exciting new phase of growth,â€� said Allardice.

â€œMy continued focus will be on doing the right thing for our sport and working closely with members to deliver long-term success and sustainability. I would also like to thank the ICC staff for their commitment and support over the last eight months and Iâ€™m looking forward to continuing to serve cricket with such a talented team.â€�

Barclay added: â€œ(Allardice) has shown tremendous leadership during an extremely challenging period culminating in the successful delivery of the ICC Menâ€™s T20 World Cup 2021.

â€œGeoff has unrivalled knowledge of the global cricket landscape and its stakeholders and has consistently demonstrated he is the right person to work in partnership with our members to shape the sport for the next decade as we embark on delivering a new strategy and our next commercial rights cycle.â€�

In motorsport, Formula Eâ€™s Rokit Venturi Racing has promoted Susie Wolff to chief executive, with JÃ©rÃ´me Dâ€™Ambrosio taking on the role of team principal.

Staying with the all-electric series, the NIO 333 Formula E team has announced Alex Hui as team principal, with Russell Oâ€™Hagan working alongside him in the newly created positions of deputy team principal and chief operations officer.

Elsewhere, the Pac-12 Conference has promoted Teresa Gould to deputy commissioner, sports management and institutional services. Deputy commissioner and chief operating officer Jamie Zaninovich will expand his existing responsibilities to also oversee finance, communications and a newly created strategy function.

CSM Sport & Entertainment has brought in Alex Kemp as head of creative and Charlotte Marks as head of creative services.

Appointments

Petra SÃ¶rling

President, International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF)

Previously: Vice president, finance, ITTF

Notes: SÃ¶rling, who was elected unopposed, is the first woman to hold the office.

Jane Rumble

Chief executive, UK Anti-Doping (UKAD)

Previously: Change director, Ofcom

Navin Singh

Commercial director, the Football Association (FA)

Previously: Chief commercial officer, United States Golf Association (USGA)

Yath Gangakumaran

Commercial director, Sky Sports

Previously: Director of strategy and business development, Formula One

Andre Llewellyn

Chief marketing officer, Candy Digital

Previously: Global brand marketing, Instagram

Chris Russell

Head of partnerships, professional teams, Barcelona

Previously: Global partnerships manager, National Basketball Association (NBA)

Ronan Dunne

Non-executive chairman, Six Nations Rugby

Notes: Dunne, who most recently served as chief executive of Verizon Consumer Group, will officially take up the role on 1st January 2022.

Departures

Mark Abbott

President and deputy commissioner, Major League Soccer (MLS)

Notes: Abbott will step down at the end of his current contract on 31st December