This article was last updated on June 26, 2023

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

US Services Find No Evidence That Corona Came from Lab in Wuhan

Despite extensive research, the US secret services have been unable to find evidence that the coronavirus originated in a laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan. That reports The Guardian based on a report from the services.

The report was released by the Office of the Chief of National Intelligence (ODNI). It still cannot be said with certainty that the virus did not come from a laboratory. However, at the same time, no evidence has been found to support this theory.

The agency emphasizes that “extensive research” has been carried out at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Especially in the US, the origin of the virus leads to a heated political debate.

Politicians have urged the secret services to release more information about their findings. But the services, in turn, point out that they still do not have all the information, because China is not cooperating well with the investigation.

FBI Previously Claimed That Virus Did Come from Lab

US President Joe Biden signed a law in March that makes it easier for the secret services to release information about the investigation into the origin of the virus.

The FBI boss said in March that it was “very likely” that the coronavirus could have originated in a Chinese laboratory. But he immediately added that the investigation was still ongoing and that he could not share any further details. The FBI was the only US Secret Service to publicly defend this claim.

According to most intelligence agencies, the scenario that the virus jumped from animals – probably bats – to humans is the most likely explanation.

WHO Has Been Saying for Some Time: It Comes from a Bat

FBI Director Christopher Wray was appointed by then-President Donald Trump. He claimed several times during his presidency that the coronavirus originated in a Chinese laboratory. Trump called corona, among other things, “the Chinese virus,” but never provided evidence for his claim.

World Health Organization (WHO) concluded in March 2021 that the coronavirus pandemic arose after the virus jumped from a bat to a human in a market in Wuhan. There may have been other animals among them.

The researchers called the possibility that the virus had leaked from a laboratory “extremely unlikely.” China has always denied that the virus originated in a laboratory in Wuhan.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.