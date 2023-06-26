Rappers Rule at Paris Fashion Week

This article was last updated on June 26, 2023
Cardi B’s Husband Makes a Statement
First, we saw Cardi B’s rough and tumble husband, Offset, wearing Kenzo flower print denim with a BABUSHKA! We remember babushkas from Chicago – older Polish and Russian women wore these headscarves tied under the chin. Looks like Babushkas are a thing with rappers now…
A Show of Support from Pharrell Williams
Also in the crowd outside the Kenzo show, it was nice to see new Louis Vuitton Creative Director Pharrell Williams and his wife Helen dressed head to toe in Kenzo THEMSELVES – supporting another designer! We’ve never seen THAT before. Pharrell is making lots of friends on his new job.
