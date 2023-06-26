Hamilton and Russell reveal return of former Tour de France winner Bernal

This article was last updated on June 26, 2023

The Return of Egan Bernal

In a special announcement on Monday, Formula 1 drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell revealed the return of former Tour de France winner Egan Bernal. After a serious accident a year and a half ago, Bernal is set to make a comeback in this year’s race.

A Long Road to Recovery

Bernal’s journey back to the Tour de France has been a challenging one. In a training ride in Colombia, he collided with a stationary bus, resulting in severe injuries. He spent two weeks in the intensive care unit of a hospital in Bogota before beginning a long rehabilitation process.

Among his injuries were a broken vertebra, a broken femur, a broken kneecap, a chest trauma, a perforated lung, and multiple broken ribs. After months of hard work and determination, Bernal made his comeback in August last year.

Returning to Top Form

Although it took some time for Bernal to regain his top level of fitness, he has shown great progress in recent months. He has been able to compete with the best riders in the high mountains and recently finished twelfth in the Dauphiné. This strong performance has led INEOS Grenadiers to consider him ready for the Tour de France.

Leadership Role

Bernal is one of the leaders of the British team, alongside his compatriot Daniel Felipe Martínez. They will be supported by the talented rider Tom Pidcock, who is also part of the INEOS Grenadiers formation.

A Special Announcement

INEOS Grenadiers made the announcement in a unique way. Not only did Formula 1 drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, along with their team boss Toto Wolff, reveal the selection, but American football player Sam Cane and marathon icon Eliud Kipchoge also took part. These athletes are all part of the INEOS Group, which is involved in various sports and is a co-owner of the Mercedes Formula 1 team.

