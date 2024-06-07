This article was last updated on June 7, 2024

Dutch people consume twice as much sugar as they think

Dutch people consume twice as much sugar as they think. Research by the Diabetes Fund shows that people estimate their average intake at 7.4 lumps. In practice there appear to be more than 14. On an annual basis, this is an underestimate of ten kilos of sugar per person.

Three quarters of the daily sugar intake does not come from well-known sweet products such as cookies, candy and soft drinks, but from seasonings such as ready-made packets of sauces or bags of spice mixes.

The research shows that three-quarters of Dutch people cook with these packets and bags at least once a week, while according to the researchers, cooking with their own herbs is often much healthier.

List of ingredients

Many people who cook with packets and bags never look at the ingredients list, says the Diabetes Fund. This list shows how many sugars have been added to products, although according to the fund this can be quite difficult because sugar is often on the list with “aliases”.

“To recognize sugar, it is important to look for words ending in -ose, such as dextrose, or syrup and syrup,” the organization explains. “By cooking with fresh and unprocessed products, dishes taste just as good. In addition, you know what you are eating with pure herbs. They do not contain all kinds of additives such as sugar, salt or unnecessary preservatives.”

Type 2 diabetes

People who consume too much sugar are more likely to develop type 2 diabetes. In type 2 diabetes, the body does not respond well to insulin; the blood sugar levels are too high. Those who eventually develop diabetes and do nothing about it can develop cardiovascular disease, kidney damage and eye problems.

According to the Diabetes Fund there are currently 1.1 million people in the Netherlands with type 2 diabetes. Another 1.4 million have a high chance of developing that disease.

