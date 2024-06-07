This article was last updated on June 7, 2024

Thialf again a candidate for the 2030 Olympic skating tournament

A delegation from the French Olympic Committee has spoken with the management of Thialf about the question of whether the skating stadium in Heerenveen can serve as a location for the skating tournament during the 2030 Winter Games. The French Alps are the only remaining candidate to host the Winter Games in six years.

The conversation recently took place during a visit by the French to Thialf. Representatives of the KNSB skating association, the municipality of Heerenveen and the province of Friesland were also present.

No conclusions

When asked, the national sports umbrella organization NOC*NSF stated that no further conclusions can be drawn from the meeting for the time being. “No concrete next steps have been discussed or further agreements have been made. It is too early to draw conclusions about the interest of the French. A choice by the French side for Thialf is not expected in the short term.”

According to the French sports newspaper L’Equipe, the president of the French Olympic committee, David Lappartient, has not only spoken to Heerenveen. Milan, the setting for the 2026 Winter Games, is also said to have been approached about possibly hosting the Olympic long track races. NOC*NSF reports that the French are also considering renovating existing accommodation in their own country.

It is not the first time that the Frisian skating temple has been associated with the 2030 Winter Games. Previously, the Swiss city of Sion was in the race to organize that edition. The Swiss also inquired with the management of Thialf whether skating could take place on the 400-meter track in Heerenveen.

Only candidate

The International Olympic Committee decided that the French Alps are the only candidate to host the 2030 Olympic Games. The official allocation is expected in mid-2025.

France, which is hosting the Summer Games this summer with Paris, has hosted the Winter Games three times before: in Chamonix-Mont-Blanc (1924), Grenoble (1968) and Albertville (1992).

In 2034, the Winter Games will return to Salt Lake City, USA, after 32 years.

