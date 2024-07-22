This article was last updated on July 22, 2024

The number of bluetongue infections continues to grow rapidly, despite vaccines

The number of bluetongue infections in the Netherlands continues to increase significantly. In one week the number increased from 93 to 503.

Many infections of the virus, which can be fatal for cows, goats and sheep, have been reported, especially in the east and southeast of the country. The Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA) implements the distribution card.

Since the end of April, three vaccines have been available to protect sheep against the virus, but vaccinated sheep are now also dying. Vets and sheep farmers are therefore concerned major concerns about the spread of the virus and the effectiveness of the vaccine.

Infected midges

The bluetongue virus is transmitted by infected midges (small mosquitoes) and mainly affects sheep. The symptoms are high fever, swelling and a blue tongue.

The bluetongue virus reappeared after about fifteen years of absence again last winter in the Netherlands and led to the deaths of tens of thousands of sheep, cows and goats. About three out of four sick animals succumbed to it. It is not yet possible to say how many there are now, because the virus has only just emerged. The virus poses no danger to humans.

