Inspection confiscates 3,500 Chinese fat bikes

The Human Environment and Transport Inspectorate (ILT) has seized 3,500 fat bikes because they are believed to be dangerous. The relatively cheap bicycles are made by a manufacturer from China. According to the ILT, the fat bikes look more like mopeds than electric bicycles and they go too fast.

The ILT says it has seized the fat bikes in consultation with the judiciary and the Public Prosecution Service. If the fat bikes are indeed to be classified as mopeds, the case will be transferred to the public prosecutor. This could mean that the producer and sellers could not only be fined, but also prosecuted.

The ILT does not want to say “in the interest of the investigation” which brand of fatbike from which manufacturer is involved. The ILT has also imposed a so-called entry ban for the fat bikes in question. This means that the Chinese manufacturer is no longer allowed to send them to the Netherlands for the time being.

Helmet and driver’s license

An electric bicycle that travels faster than 25 kilometers per hour must have a license plate (just like a moped). Anyone who rides it must be third party insured, wear a helmet, be at least 16 years old and have a moped driver’s license.

Chinese fat bikes are popular because, with a price of less than 1000 euros, they are much cheaper than those of competitors. At the same time, you can also cycle much faster on it. “If you know that, would you let your child ride such a fat bike? Without third party insurance, driver’s license, helmet and license plate?”, says Karin Visser, Director of Supervision and Investigation at the ILT.

There have been concerns about fat bikes for a long time. The bicycles are especially popular among young people. Many of them pick up their bikes, resulting in a growing number of traffic accidents. The police, among others, therefore advocate one age limit for the fat bikes. More and more insurers no longer want to insure them, especially because they are often stolen.

