This article was last updated on July 23, 2024

Etna spews ash and lava, Catania airport closed

Catania airport in Sicily is temporarily closed. The runway is unusable because black ash from the nearby Etna volcano has fallen there. Airplanes also suffer from ash in the air.

Flights have been canceled or diverted to other airports. It is expected that flights will resume at 3 p.m. The situation is not exceptional. The airport has to close more often due to an eruption of Mount Etna. That was also the case this month.

The Stromboli, a volcanic island just north of Sicily, is also active. He pours lava into the sea. Authorities warn that the situation could become more dangerous. The Minister for Civil Protection says evacuation plans have been checked in case the hundreds of island residents, tourists and firefighters sent there need to be evacuated.

